Over 200 social housing units in Eindhoven

The new construction project on the site of the TAC building will provide more than 200 social housing units. This was announced today by the parties involved, namely Focus Real Estate, Eindhoven municipality, the state, ASML, and Woonbedrijf.

A total of 249 homes will be built on the site in three buildings. 85 percent of those homes – some 212 units, will be for social rent. The remaining 15 percent will be in the medium-rent category. That’s a huge number. Moreover, on A-location, TAC Living, as the project is called, will rise next to the Philips Stadium.

It is uplifting news in the stagnating times of the real estate market, as a result of which forecasts about housing construction are mostly pessimistic. There is a huge shortage of social housing in particular.

Improvement

This is also an improvement on the original plans. Property developer Focus Real Estate announced at the end of 2022, its intention to build only 30 percent social rental housing in the building and 50 percent middle rental. Now there will be a lot more social rental housing in the building. This is thanks to a collaboration that got off the ground between the developer, the state, Eindhoven Municipality, ASML, and Woonbedrijf. ASML is a guarantor for €2 million.

On Thursday afternoon, the parties will announce a package of measures to start construction of the tower shortly. At that moment, outgoing Housing Minister Hugo de Jonge will be present, among others.

Besides 249 homes, the building will also house 80 studios. The plinth of the building will house exhibition space.

Source Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta