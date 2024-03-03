VDL, DAF, Philips and ASML all have ties with Israel. The companies state they are not reconsidering those ties, despite the relentless violence in the Gaza strip and the verdict on possible of genocide by the International Court of Justice.

Israel is criticised interationally for its relentless war in the Palestinian Gaza strip. According to the International Court of Justice, there is a risk of genocide on the Palestinian people. The United Nations Human Rights Organisation was one of the organisations to express its concern about developments in Gaza, but aso Doctors Without Borders have emphasised the inhumane situation of many Palastinians due to Israel’s war violence.

Many companies in the Brainport region have ties to Israel. Philips, ASML and DAF all three have locations in Israel, and VDL also maintains close connections with Israeli companies.

DAF and VDL, for example, are closely linked to the Israeli Livnat Group, a company with a great number of enterprises, such as Ta’avura Holdings. This company, in turn, has Ta’avura Tashtit Division as a subsidiary, which imports DAF-trucks and VDL-buses.

The wall

Ta’avura Tashtit supplied some of the materials that were used to build the wall separating Israel from Palestine, which, according to the International Court of Justice, is illegal. This information can be found on Who Profits Research Center, an Israeli bureau investigating international companies making a profit from the occupation of Palestinian territory. DAF, incidentally, also sold trucks to the Dutch transport company Riwal, which also contributed to the construction of the wall – controversial then as it is now. Tashtit, according to Who Profits, also maintained and repaired DAF trucks in a network of garages in Israel, three of wich are said to have been situated in occupied Palestinian territory.

Bus transport

Besides DAF, VDL also has ties to the same Israeli business imperium. VDL supposedly supplies buses to Egged Ta’avura. According to ‘Diensten en Ondersoekscentrum Palestina’, part of the Palestinian BDS-movement (boycott, disinvest and sanction) the firm runs bus transport to Palestinian territories occupied by Israel. Egged Ta’avura, in turn, is a subsidiary of Egged Transportation.

Egged Transportation is the parent company of Egged Bus Systems. VDL recently said it had sold a large fleet of buses to the Israeli bus company EBS, a subsidiary of Egged Bus Systems responsible for bus transport in North Holland.

United Nations

This information is also confirmed by a list of companies active in Palestinian territory, drawn up by the United Nations Human Rights Committee. The UN have a list of Israeli companies active in Palestinian territory, following an international investigation into the consequences of the occupation for the Palestinian people.

Innovation

Finally, VDL is also a member of the Quantum Hub Innovation Center, an organisation focused on the development of innovative start-ups, in which the Livnat Group is also involved.

Neither VDL nor DAF state they are reconsidering their ties with Israeli companies.“DAF is very careful and very clear about whom it delivers trucks to. In this light, strictly adhere to any restrictions imposed by The Netherlands, Europe and the United States”.

“DAF closely follows global developments to ensure that our products are not supplied to sanctioned parties. We are always vigilant about the parties we do business with, both in Israel and elsewhere”, the trucks builders say.

‘Not a party’

VDL makes a similar statement. “Developments in Israel en Gaza do not prompt us to reconsider our ties with Quantum Hub. Quantum Hub is not a party in the conflict”, VDL claim.

TU/e

Ties with big players in the Brainport region are less clear. The technical University says it has a partnership with technology institute Technion, and will not reconsider their cooperation. “We are part of Eurotech, a partnership of European techniscal universities. Israëli Technion is one of the other partners”, TU/e says.

ASML does ot wish to disclose any ties with companies or other institutions in Israel ‘because of the context in which such infromation is likely to be used’. Philips acknowledges its ties with Israels, and is not planning to reconsider these either. “Our priority is the safety of our employees in Israel. We have called on our team members in Israel to put family and friends first.”

Support

“Important work in the country will continue, with the possibility fo working from a distance. We will continue to monitor the situation, and sra ein close contact with our colleagues to offer supprt when needed”, Philips says.

“The Philips Foundation, together with Philips, international organisations and local partners, supplies medical equipment to people in Israel and Gaza. We are in close contact with the local authorities to provide support in health care.”

Different approach

Two years ago, war violence did prompt parties in the Brainport region to take immediate action. TU/e terminated their contract with Russian Gazprom, after Russia invaded Ukraïne. The uuniversity paid heavily for the decision, as other energy suppliers turned out toi be much more expensive. DAF likewise cut its ties with Russia and stopped supplying trucks to the country.