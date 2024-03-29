Million-dollar investment in the Brainport region to keep ASML

The high-tech region of Eindhoven can continue to grow over the next five years without putting too much pressure on the quality of life. That is what the administrators in the region are saying after The Hague decided to invest heavily in the Brainport region. “We are optimistic that ASML now wants to stay here and is going to expand here,” they say.

Eindhoven mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Brainport Development director Paul van Nunen, and provincial executive Martijn van Gruijthuijsen are happy with the boost from the central government. For weeks, talks on an investment package for the region were held behind closed doors. The green light came on Thursday afternoon: The Hague is setting aside over €1.7 billion. Regional municipalities, provinces, and the regional business community are increasing to €2.5 billion.

Pressure off the kettle

For years, the Eindhoven region has been complaining. The impetuous growth of ASML and many other technology companies is causing numerous problems. Some of these are, a shortage of schools and GPs, but also staff shortages, housing shortages, and congestion on the roads. The € 2.5 billion mega-impulse should eventually start to provide some relief By investing in roads, and railway lines, accelerating housing construction, and training more technicians, regional municipalities and the central government hope to take some of the pressure off.

At the same time, the government hopes that this will ensure that the main growth engine, chip machine manufacturer ASML, remains in the Netherlands and wants to expand here.

Opportunity

“We have 6,000 manufacturing and tech companies here. ASML is the largest and wants to double its capacity. It’s a fantastic opportunity and we have to seize it. This package gives the confidence to do so. Without the help from The Hague it would not have been possible,” Dijsselbloem responded.

Van Nunen agrees. “The pressure in the city is getting too high. Whether it’s education, the power grid, traffic, or housing. We can be thankful that The Hague has worked hard to complete this. We can now move forward until 2030.” The province is also happy with capital injection. “The basis for the Dutch earning capacity of the future lies in Brainport. This investment is going to pay off,” Van Gruijthuijsen said.

Business climate

ASML recently revealed that the business climate in the Netherlands leaves much to be desired. The chip machine maker therefore said it was considering expanding abroad. According to the regional directors, that chance is now smaller. Dijsselbloem: “I am optimistic about ASML, that the company will continue here. ASML had concerns. On several issues, such as attracting talent and improving infrastructure, we have now reached agreements.” Van Nunen is more cautious. “I hope this gives ASML confidence.”

ASML is positive about the investment package. The company says it will soon decide where it wants to expand. The Netherlands is preferred, but conditions must be favourable. ASML cites the availability of technical talent, good infrastructure, and housing as important factors. “We believe that the plans presented, if supported by the Lower House, strongly support those conditions,” the tech giant said.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.