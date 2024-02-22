Pile of flowers growing for migrant Uldis

The pile of flowers is growing at Uldis’ regular spot on Klein Tongelreplein. Many people want to pay their last respects to the beloved migrant, who died last week after surgery.

Right opposite the entrance to the Albert Heijn with his back against the apartment complex, that was Uldis’ regular spot. This way he could greet all visitors who came out of the supermarket. “Hey girl” he would shout. Or he looked after the dog when the owner went shopping.

People regularly left him something tasty to eat or drink. Or had a chat with the popular man who originally came from Latvia. He didn’t speak Dutch but seemed to understand almost everything. When his legs had to be amputated three years ago, Tongelre held a successful fundraising campaign for an electric wheelchair.

Last honor

Now that Uldis’ wheelchair has disappeared for good, a memorial place has been spontaneously set up on the stones. A photo of Uldis with a friendly smile, a candle and a large mountain of flowers. It grows every day: many residents pay their last respects to the positive migrant with the amputated legs.

Uldis will soon have a municipal funeral. Although he has indicated that he ‘does not want to go into the fire’, it is still unclear whether it will be a funeral or a cremation. The service also has a private nature: only three or four people can be present.

Statue Uldis was so inspiring to many residents in Tongelre with his sunny character that he deserves a statue, says a lady passing by with a full shopping bag. And it is not unthinkable when you look at the many bunches of flowers. Who knows, maybe this will be a final fundraising project for Uldis after the electric wheelchair.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez