A58 between Tilburg and Breda closed until midnight

There was an accident involving two trucks on the A58 in the direction of Breda.

The highway is closed between the De Baars junction and Tilburg-Centrum West. Cans and liquid spilled on the highway near the Goirle exit need to be cleaned. According to the Directorate-General for Public Works and Water Management, this will take until midnight. A lane can be opened for traffic only after this.

A truck drove too close to a broken-down truck parked on the side of the road causing the accident. The tarpaulin of the moving truck was torn open in the accident and all the load spilled on the road.

All roads around the A58 are also blocked. Travellers in the direction of Breda and Rotterdam are advised to go to Den Bosch via the A65, A2, A59 or A27. Trapped traffic will be redirected.

Source: Omroep Brabant

For Eindhoven News: Muktha Kartik