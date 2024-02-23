City to crack down on parking nuisance around mosques

Eindhoven Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem informed that Eindhoven will deploy enforcement officers to reduce parking nuisance near two mosques in the city.

Residents of the Al Fourqaan mosque in Woensel-Zuid and the Fatih Mosque in the city centre have long experienced nuisance when prayer services are held. Among other things, it is busy on Fridays and during the fasting month of Ramadan. Traffic struggles to find its way and motorists do not obey parking and traffic rules.

Complaints

Complaints are coming especially from the neighbourhood around the Al Fourqaan mosque. Dijsselbloem is aware of the problems and thinks something should be done. “The mosque management is not to blame here. In the mosque, visitors are urged to obey the traffic rules nicely. The mosque also deploys volunteers to help people park. But it still has too little effect.”

“We are therefore going to enforce it more strictly after all,” Dijsselbloem said in response to questions from coalition parties D66 and PvdA about the situation. “We now see that visitors are not complying sufficiently with the rules and that leads to nuisance. So we are going to fine people if necessary. The time for appeals is over. It is unfortunately necessary.”

Canopy

The Al Fourqaan mosque would like to put up an additional canopy to provide a place for everyone during busy days. The neighbourhood is concerned that this will lead to further inconvenience. Dijsselbloem: “There is no concrete plan for expansion yet. This also requires a permit application. When that application comes in, it will also be tested against the parking policy.”

Source Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta