Concours Hippique pays tribute to Wim van der Leegte

The international equestrian tournament for show jumping riders was held last weekend at the Karpendonkse Plas in Eindhoven. Thousands of visitors were present again to watch top sport.

“I’ve been coming here for about 30 years, and it’s always fun,” says a man involved in equestrian sports. “And this time, they have invited very good riders again. Ten riders who are among the hundred best.” But the event is not just for people in the horse world. “I’ve been coming here for years for the good atmosphere,” says one man. “The weather is nice and after a week of work I always find it so relaxing here.”

Versatile

The event is more than just a tournament. The four-day event consists of various competitions, derbies and a hat show. “The nice thing about this is the versatile program,” says one man. He comes for equestrian sports. “But there is also plenty to do for my 9-year-old daughter.”

Young and old attend the event. “I ride horses at the riding school myself, but I’m not very good yet,” says a young visitor. “I enjoy watching the riders, I can still learn something from them.”

Tribute

This year’s event paid tribute to businessman late Wim van der Leegte, the CEO of VDL who was closely involved in equestrian sports. The final Grand Prix for show jumping riders has been renamed the Wim van der Leegte Memorial Grand Prix. Mathijs van Asten won the Grand Prix.

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj