Montessori College moves to Ster College temporarily

It was a fun filled event when dozens of students of Montessori College in Eindhoven moved to the nearby Ster College. They had their moving boxes and were accompanied by the songs of the singer Frank van Etten. This is a temporary move.

A renovation is planned at the Montessori College post the spring break and will go on till the start of the academic year 2025-26. The 700 and odd students will be taught at the Ster college while the current inmates of Ster College move to a school building on the Summa Campus in Woensel.

The Future

Director Kelly Hulshoff of the Montessori College: “The time has really come, the renovation is about to begin and we can look forward to a beautiful new school building. The new design is in line with the Montessori philosophy, with an emphasis on project-based learning. And this in a building that is completely ready for the future.” By retaining the existing concrete structure and adding a new volume, the school will not only gain more size, but also extra usable space, says Hulshoff. “This creates an environment in which both individual development and mutual interaction come together harmoniously. This is in line with the educational vision of the Montessori College.”

Ster College

The students of Ster College will temporarily move to Sterrenlaan 6 on the Summa Campus. “We are ready and have done everything we can to make the temporary new location as suitable and pleasant as possible for our students,” says Jack Heesterbeek, Team Leader for secondary general adult education (VAVO). “We are ready warmly welcome our students after the spring break.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Muktha Kartik