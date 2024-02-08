New carnival route this year

The much awaited carnival parade will happen again on Saturday. A slightly adjusted route has been decided for this year. The procession will not go via the Kerkstraat to avoid overcrowding like the previous years.

On Saturday, the parade will depart from Kanaalstraat from 1:11 p.m. passing on to the Vestdijk and onwards to the 18 Septemberplein. Next, the procession will turn left on to the Emmansingel all the way across the Keizergracht and the Wal. This is a longer route than previous years with a view to spreading out and avoiding overcrowding.

Eindhoven 247 and Ivo Soetens of the Eindhoven Carnival Federation Foundation confirm this new route. Soetens: “It went just fine last year. But this year the parade will take a different route to prevent unsafe situations.”