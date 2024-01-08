Over 9.000 euros for children’s ward at Anna Hospital

The children’s ward of the Anna Hospital in Geldrop received a cheque for 9.039.57 euros on Sunday afternoon. The money had been collected by KommuSradio, during the Wintersfeer event in Geldrop-Mierlo.

The cheque was presented during the New Year’s meeting of the municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo by children’s mayor Annalot van Neerven, The amount will be spent by the Anna Ziekenhuis on the purchase of a digital movement wall for the children’s ward.

Of the total amount of over 9.000 euros, 929 euro was collected by pupils of Strabrecht College. A Christmas market was held at this secondary school in Geldrop and the proceeds went to charity.

Damage

Mayor Jos van Bree also had less good news to report. During the turn of the year, more than ten thousand euros worth of damage was caused to municipal property. A damper on the festivities.

Source:Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani