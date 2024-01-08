‘Cyclists and walkers beware’, says Eindhoven municipality

Cyclists and walkers beware: cycling and walking paths may be slippery, the municipality of Eindhoven warns.

Due to the recent heavy rainfall, many cycling and walking paths have puddles. Efforts are being made to make the paths as water-free as possible, but according to the municipality, this is not possible everywhere.

As a result, water is freezing in some places, including in the parks. “So pay attention! It can be slippery everywhere,” writes the municipality.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani