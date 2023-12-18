More than 50 Teslas perform light show at Evoluon

Cars dancing to the rhythm of music combined with a light show. It sounds like something from the future, but was nevertheless a reality at the Evoluon on Friday night. More than 50 Tesla cars performed a show in this location.

The performance at the Evoluon is part of the Global Tesla Light Show. The project is organised by Brit Simon Pollock, in which some 18 clubs from around the world participate.

A light show was given using the cars’ headlights. The Tesla cars also moved along to the music by moving the windows and electric tailgate.

Those dancing cars were captured on camera. All those videos from around the world will be compiled into a video clip. That music video will be released this weekend.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani