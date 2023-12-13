Jennifer van der Leegte and Jeroen Dijsselbloem elected as top persons

Vice-president of VDL Groep, Jennifer van der Leegte and Eindhoven Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem, were elected top woman and top man of the Eindhoven region on Monday evening. The annual ranking is initiated by FRITS magazine and is called the FRITS Top 50.



200 directors, entrepreneurs and other decisive people from South-East Brabant were asked to choose a top 3. Just over half responded. These results resulted in a ranking of 50 top women and 50 top men. Van der Leegte and Dijsselbloem turned out to be the big winners.

Other names

It is the third time that the ranking is made by means of an election. At number two among the top women is Maartje van Schagen, CEO of technology company Simac. Aline Zwierstra, municipal secretary of Eindhoven, takes third place. Dijsselbloem was followed by VDL director Willem van der Leegte and Bob Goevaers, director of GEVA Vastgoed is at number three.

Eindhoven News’ previous Director Irene Martens was in the Top 50 for 2 consecutive years in 2018 and 2019.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob