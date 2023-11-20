Youths decorated for their contribution to the society

A normal school day took a special turn for Abdelaziz (18), Huub (13) and Cato (7). They received a youth ribbon from the hands of Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem, as a reward for their commitment to Eindhoven society. “I thought it was for someone else, but then it turned out it was for me,” says Cato.

The trio each rolled up their sleeves in their own way. Cato raised money for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. Huub helps the elderly at Vitalis Vonderhof nursing home. And Abdelaziz has been giving boxing and fitness lessons to young people in the De Tempel neighbourhood for years.

Mature thinking of kids

“I think it’s important for people to be with each other. Being able to laugh, do fun things and engage in something useful,” Abdelaziz explains his motivation. Huub also thinks it is important not to leave others out in the cold. “Later, when you are old yourself, you will also appreciate to receive help from soemone”, he says.

Proud mayor

Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem is proud of the city’s young people. He thinks it is important to put the youths in the spotlight. “In all sorts of places, young people dedicate themselves to the city. That is heartening. That is why we wish to show our appreciation”.

That appreciation was shown by the presentation of a ribbon, a cake, a personal word from the applicants and a place in the ‘Hero’s Tunnel’ near Kruisstraat. Four more young people will receive ribbons in the coming weeks.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan