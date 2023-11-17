Redevelopment Brabantiapark in Aalst-Waalre in final phase

On Thursday, the municipality of Waalre, together with the housing corporations Wooninc. and Stayinc. gave the go-ahead for the third and final phase of the redevelopment of the Brabantiaterrein in Aalst. The three parties have agreed on the development of the housing plan ‘Brabantiapark’.

Alderman Suzan van de Goor-Gelens of the municipality of Waalre, Angela Pijnenburg (director at Wooninc.), and Simon Jansen, (director Stayinc.) signed the agreement to further develop the Brabantiaterrein. Phases 1 and 2 have now been realized. In 2019, the municipality determined the third and final phase of the redevelopment. This is now about to begin.

Brabantiapark is particularly characterized by a different kind of housing. Pijnenburg: “The 116 homes are a qualitative expansion of the existing housing supply. We offer housing for a broad target group. Both owner-occupied apartments and apartments in the middle rental segment, as well as a nice number of social rental apartments.”

Expansion of housing stock

The redevelopment project fits the ambition of the municipality of Waalre to expand the number of social housing units, said Alderman Van de Goor. “It is positive to see that with these new plans, we can build almost fifty additional homes. The plan thus complies with the housing deal and adds value to the municipality at this location.”

The new construction plan will include 33 homes for sale, 34 homes in the social rental segment, and 49 homes in the middle rental segment. “By investing in middle rental housing at this location in addition to social rental housing, we promote the flow from the social rental sector,” Jansen said.

Zoning plan and plan development

On December 21, 2023, the authorities will present the preliminary zoning plan. It will be available for public inspection for a period of six weeks. In the meantime, architectural firm De Twee Snoeken will start working on a design. Earlier, local residents were involved in the plans. Together with a sounding board group the urban development plan has been worked out.

If everything goes according to plan, preparatory work will start in mid-2025.