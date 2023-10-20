Local party Geldrop wants more cameras

There should be cameras in the center of Geldrop to counter the ‘loutish’ driving behavior of scooters and e-bike drivers. That’s what the local party DDG is asking the Geldrop-Mierlo city council to do.

According to the coalition party, people cannot even pass the Geldrop Hill safely now. DDG thinks that there is too little enforcement on the drivers of scooters and electric bikes. Complaints have allegedly been made for some time by not only local residents but also visitors to the municipality.

The cause of the problem, according to DDG, would be due to the growing number of e-bikes and electric scooters. In addition, the party has noticed that drivers of these show increasingly “loutish” behavior. This would impact visitors’ sense of safety.

Cameras

Because of the growing problem, DDG wants the city government to install cameras. They expect this to have a positive effect on driving behavior. They refer to Korte Kerkstraat in this regard. Here, camera surveillance would have worked out well, to improve safety.

Source: Studio040