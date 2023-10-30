Eindhoven contender for most animal-friendly town in the country

Eindhoven is arguably the most animal-friendly town in the Netherlands. The city is one of three contenders for the honorary title ‘Animal-friendly Town 2023’.

The election is an initiative of ‘Dierenlot’, a foundation dedicated to animals in need. Besides Eindhoven, Amersfoort and Lansingerland have also been nominated. The aim of the election is to reward care for animal welfare and to serve as an example for other municipalities.

Shelter for stray animals

The winner of the award is decided by a jury. Various aspects are considered. For example, how the microchipping of dogs and cats is dealt with and how stray animals are taken care of. It also looks at which municipality has made the most improvements in the field of animal welfare in the past year.

13 regional municipalities

Previous winners were Almere, Zwolle, Amsterdam and Leeuwarden. This year’s winner will be announced on 18 November during the National Congress on Animal Welfare in Den Bosch.

If Eindhoven wins, the thirteen regional municipalities, including Nuenen and Geldrop-Mierlo will also be in the running. This is because, together with Eindhoven, they form the Regional Shelter Opvang Zwerfdieren Eindhoven (Stichting ROZE)

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan