At BUNKR restaurant, Artificial Intelligence suggests what you eat

A special restaurant has been opened at the bottom of Bunkertoren (bunker tower). At BUNKR restaurant you will be welcomed and helped by AI, Artificial Intelligence. A computer guides guests to their table and helps them choose what they want to eat.

“It is quite unique, we are the first in the Netherlands or even Europe to have an AI restaurant”, Robin Vromans, one of the owners of the restaurant, says. The use of Artificial Intelligence is already being used to some extent in the hospitality industry, but not yet on this scale. With this new way of catering service, the founders of the restaurant want to show people what the possibilities of the new technology are.

No robots

“It is a very innovative idea, that is why we stopped by”, one of the guests says. At the restaurant there are no robots or drones that bring your food. “The use of AI gives the staff more time for the customers”, Vromans says. So there are still plenty of people walking around in the restaurant.

AI suggestions

Upon entering, you scan a QR code and you will be welcomed by the robot assistant. He explains how the restaurant and the app work. When the video is over, the guests’ table is illuminated. You can ask the robot questions via the app: What kind of dish suits me? Which wine goes best with my fish? The robot also takes allergies and intolerances into account.

Mistakes

However, the AI can make some mistakes in the beginning. “When we entered, we saw that the welcome message was a bit stuck, it was still unclear”, one of the guests says. The opening of the restaurant has also been postponed a few times due to some glitches in technology. “We are still the pioneers and that makes it very exciting, the AI can still say the wrong things”, Robin Vromans says. But according to him, the AI itself is also still learning. “The more interaction there is, the better the AI becomes”.

