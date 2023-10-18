Developer plans migrant homes on Ekkersrijt

Local residents and entrepreneurs in the area have responded largely negatively to the plans of developer Focus Real Estate. Nevertheless, director Ilse Staals wants to talk to the Municipality of Son en Breugel. The project to house 240 migrant workers and starters on Ekkersrijt industrial estate has therefore not been completed.

The meeting between the municipality and project developer is scheduled for the end of this month. “We want to create living space at the location where Garage Bongers-Van Udenhout was previously located. We also purchased the two buildings next to it and it will soon be renovated”, the company said.

To share the plans, Focus Real Estate held so-called ‘kitchen table discussions’ with members of the Ekkersrijt business association and people who live near the intended location. According to Staals, it should become a facility where foreign employees – mostly truck drivers – live for a longer period of time. So not just one night.

Obligation

All migrant workers will have their own bedroom, a shared living room and outdoor space, Focus Real Estate said. Staals: “We also meet the obligation of at least 25 per cent social rent for new construction. That is why we have reserved a portion for starters on the housing market”.

Most local residents do not like the plans and have presented a petition to the municipality. Councilor Jan Boersma received this this afternoon. It is now up to the municipality to make it clear to the initiators what it considers desirable and what it does not consider desirable. Taking into account all wishes and objections.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob