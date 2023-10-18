GroenLinks/PvdA wants fewer flights from Eindhoven

Eindhoven Airport must shrink, at least if it is up to the national GroenLinks/PvdA (green left party/labour party). The parties announced this in their combined election manifesto.

In addition to reducing the number of flights, something must also be done about the noise pollution that the airport causes for local residents.

According to the parties, cheap holiday flights and short-haul flights from the airport should be put to an end. The train should become a better and cheaper alternative for travelling within a radius of 750 kilometres, they say.

Fine scheme

The fine scheme for the airport must also be adjusted. Now fines only have to be paid if planes (which are only allowed to land until 23:00) land after 00:00. GroenLinks/PvdA wants to advance that time by half an hour.

Also at the time of the Provinciale Staten (provincial council elections) last March, GroenLinks and PvdA announced that they wanted to reduce the number of flights from Eindhoven Airport.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob