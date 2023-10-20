50+ party concerned for public transport system

The political party 50PLUS is concerned about the state of public transportation. The number of bus lines and schedules is decreasing in the region. According to the Eindhoven group, the municipality needs to take action as the bottom has been reached.

Last week, transport company Hermes announced that it would be cancelling timetables. As a result, 50PLUS decided to ask questions to the council. Especially on weekends and in the evenings, fewer buses will run. Some lines will no longer run at all. “Less OV in the evening and weekends means even more loneliness and unreliability for people who work shifts, catering or weekends,” 50PLUS stated.

Waiting times

According to the party, the municipality states in the administrative agreement that it wants to encourage people to use public transport. Yet, according to 50PLUS, the municipality does too little about this.

Hermes itself says it is struggling with a staff shortage and because of long waiting times at the CBR, it takes a long for the company to deploy new bus drivers. The party wants to know whether it is possible, for example, to give priority to drivers at the CBR.

The party also wonders if it is possible to use another transportation organization temporarily, one with better staffing. “The bottom has been reached and if the municipality does not take responsibility, the dismantling of the public transport system (OV) will continue further and further until the residents choose other transportation options en masse and thus mainly use the car.”

Source: Studio040

