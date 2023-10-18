2023 Dutch government election poll

We are interested to hear what our international readers think about Dutch political issues. The Netherlands will vote for a new national government on November 22. You may or may not be eligible to vote but in any case we like to hear your point of views.
We will share the results with you in cooperation with Dutch News.
Please take a couple of minutes to fill in this quick and confidential 15-question survey – and there are ABC book tokens to give away to 10 readers who fill in the poll.
Thank you very much for your time, your opinion matters!
Your advertisement here.