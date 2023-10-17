Hermes runs fewer evening and weekend buses

Transport company Hermes will adjust its timetable from October 22. This means that there are far fewer buses in Eindhoven in the evenings and on weekends. Some lines no longer run at all in the evenings and on Saturdays and Sundays.

According to a spokesperson for Hermes, the company has no choice, because there is a ‘major staff shortage in the region’. “We are therefore forced to make choices. We have carefully chosen city lines with quiet journeys in the evenings and at weekends.”

Buses on frequently used routes will run more often, meaning employees and students won’t have to wait as long for their bus during rush hour.

Hermes understands that this will cause a lot of dissatisfaction among travellers, but this will prevent rides from being cancelled at the last minute, the spokesperson says. “Good alternatives are often available in the city, such as other bus lines, bicycles, shared transport or taxis.”

Recruitment

It is not the first time that Hermes’ timetable has been significantly cut. “We really have no choice due to the chronic shortage of drivers. The timetable announced now applies until mid-January.

Hermes is busy recruiting new drivers, but the company is faced with waiting lists at the CBR. So, it takes longer for potential drivers to get their driver’s license. Moreover, people within Hermes also drop out, for example because they are retiring.

The transport company recommends that travellers always consult the travel planner before departure. “Travellers can in any case assume that the buses that are scheduled will actually come. If we hire new drivers, we will immediately check whether we can run more often again.”

Cancelled rides

– Lines 2 and 4 only run once an hour in the evening after 5:30 PM and on Sundays all day long.

– Lines 3 and 16 no longer run in the evening after 6:30 PM and all day at weekends

– Line 5 does not run in the evening after 5:30 PM and does not run all day during the weekend

– Line 6 runs outside the morning and evening rush hours and only once an hour on Saturdays

– Line 12 will no longer be running at all for the time being

– Line 14 no longer runs at all during the weekend

– Line 17 does not run in the evening after 7 p.m. and during the entire day at weekends

– Line 20 runs only once an hour all day long.

Additional trips

– Line 10 will now run via the new A2/N2 underpass, meaning that the ‘Mispelhoefstraat/De Keten’ stop will no longer be available

– Line 119 runs eight times an hour to De Run during the busiest part of the morning rush hour

– Line 321 runs four times an hour during peak hours. Line 321 still runs to the West-Om/Heuvel stop

– Lines 317, 318, 319 and 320 run again 4 times an hour, the early journeys also run again

– Line 404 runs 4 times an hour on working days (not during holiday periods)

– Line 406 runs extra trips on weekdays from Eindhoven Central Station, at 7:05 AM, 8:05 AM and 9:05 AM and 7:34 AM and 8:34 AM from Ekkersrijt (not during holiday periods)

– Line 407/408 runs four times an hour during peak hours to HTC (not during holiday periods).

Source: Studio040

Translated by Yawar Abbas