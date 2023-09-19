Police arrest second suspect for murder of Johan van Boxtel

The police arrested a 42-year-old Eindhoven resident on Tuesday morning in connection with the murder of Johan van Boxtel.

The Eindhoven resident was arrested in the prison in Grave where he was held in connection with another investigation. Images of the murder show that at least two people were involved in the murder of Van Boxtel, the police said.

Earlier, the police arrested the first suspect in the case, a 35-year-old man from Geldrop. The police have not ruled out that more arrests will follow.

Reward

Van Boxtel was shot dead on May 7, 2017, in Memlincstraat. Despite a reward of 70,000 euros for the golden tip in the case, no one was convicted of the murder.

The police recently received new information about the case, which has resulted in two suspects being arrested. The police consider that the reason for the shooting must be sought in criminal circles.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Yawar Abbas