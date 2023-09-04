Freedom Run pays tribute to Joe Cattini

The 2023 Freedom Run-Liberty Loop pays a special tribute to the late war veteran Joe Cattini.

The annual Freedom Run – Liberty Loop has always been about freedom and our liberators. For example, the four distances are named after the well-known British veterans Bill Pendell, Ken Thiis and Joe Cattini and the American veteran Armando Marquez.

This year, the recently deceased Joe Cattini will be specially honored. ‘A tribute to Joe Cattini’ is therefore the title of the running event. For every participant there is also a special medal with the image of Cattini afterwards. There is also a ceremony attended by his daughter Fran, accompanied by a number of other family members.

Children from group 3 of primary school can participate for free. The registration fee for adults is 1.80 euros (an amount that refers to September 18, Liberation Day).

Joe Cattini passed away on April 18 of this year at the age of 100. He was an honorary citizen of the city of Eindhoven and also posthumously won the very first Local Hero Award, an initiative of the 18 September Foundation.

The Freedom Run is this year on Sunday 17 September.

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani

Source: Studio040