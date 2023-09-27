Elluf Elluf party takes a bigger approach

This year, Eindhoven’s start of the carnival season, Elluf Elluf, is taking a bigger approach. The party is also moving, from the Stratumseind to the Markt in the city center.

At café M, the party kicks off at 11 past three in the afternoon and lasts until 11 past 11 in the evening. Then, the carnival motto for 2024 will also be announced.

Floating

“Elluf Elluf has always been a floating event. It has never been very big in Eindhoven and we want to change that,” explains Davy Versfeld of the organisation. “We want to make it bigger. We have the ambition to make Elluf Elluf grow”.

What exactly the party will look like is not yet clear. The organisation also has a plan to better connect Elluf Elluf with the light festival Glow, also scheduled for early November.

Source: Studio040

Note from the editor: traditionally the carnival season starts on November 11, so 11/11. Eleven was considered the madman’s number, and carnival encourages things being turned upside down. The carnival period ends with a festival in the days before Lent, a Roman Catholic period of six weeks of fasting, ending at Easter.

Translator : Aysenur Kuran