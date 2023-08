This Sunday, the doors of Parktheater are wide open. there will be sneak previews and fun surprises. In the theatre halls, you can see short performances of cabaret shows, youth performances and musicals that will be performed in the coming season.

The programme includes guided tours, short performances, music, a family show and a circus workshop.

You can visit the open day on Sunday 3 September from 13:00 to 17:00. Entrance is free. Here you can find more information.