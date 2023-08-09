No more queues at Eindhoven Airport

Last summer it was all hands on deck at Eindhoven Airport. Queues far outside the terminal dominated the airport grounds. A year later, there is no trace of those scenes.

“It is just as busy as last year”, an airport spokesperson says. “We are having a good summer. In July we had just over 4,000 flight movements with some 665,000 passengers.”

In August, Eindhoven Airport expects similar numbers. “We expect 3,944 flight movements in August – an average of 63 departures and 63 arrivals per day. The planes are also nearly full, on average each flight is 90 per cent occupied”.

Staff

According to the spokesperson, the fact that there are no queues at the airport now is due to the available staff; incidentally, the airport itself indicated earlier that it expects far fewer problems this year.

“We have more security which allows everything to go through smoothly. In addition, travellers now have the option to reserve a time slot to go through security. That makes it easier for us to deploy the right amount of staff at the right times. We see people using it more and more”, the spokesperson said.

Facebook group

At the start of the peak season, airport passengers remebered the images of long queues last year. Therefore, a Facebook group was set up where travellers could share their stories about crowds and queues; the group soon had more than a thousand members. But for now, the reactions in that group are also purely positive.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob