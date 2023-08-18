First students move into former Philips office on Boschdijk

456 lucky students will receive the key to their new student room in the former Philips building on the Boschdijk.

The national monument will house TU/e students for the next few years until a new destination for the building is determined. Since most are all too aware of the housing shortage among students, there are many happy faces during the check-in. “Amazing,” says an Indian boy who has just stepped into his new abode. “Bigger than I thought and lots of light. I’m very happy with this room, I got lucky.”

The building has full-time administrators from Holland2stay. They began checking in the hundreds of students this week. Quite a hectic operation, says employee Samantha Kessels. “We started at the top floor and worked our way down. You can’t know from before when all those students are coming. So suddenly there were a lot of people at the desk at the same time, all wanting their keys. And you don’t want to make anyone wait long, of course.”

Neat

The students are divided into groups; two on each floor. Each group has a shared kitchen, living room, and bathroom. These must remain neat and livable. Samantha: “Cleaning is done, but of course, they have to do the dishes themselves. And if they don’t stick to the rules, we give them a warning. Or, in the worst case, hand out a fine.” So that could get pretty exciting given the reputation of the average student.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.