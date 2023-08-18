Unemployment benefit cases increase in Eindhoven

The number of people receiving unemployment benefits in Eindhoven increased by 4.7% in July. In Southeast Brabant, the number of WW benefits increased by 2.8%last month, according to UWV figures.

This increase is remarkable at a time when the labor market is still incredibly tight in the region. Compared to a year earlier, however, there is still a decrease in the number of unemployment benefits. Region-wide, the number of unemployment benefits fell by 1.9% compared to last year.

The reason why the number of WW benefits has increased in Eindhoven is due to the number of temporary workers temporarily without a job, according to the UWV. The number of WW benefits in the temporary employment industry is increasing. This is an annual phenomenon that probably happens because companies temporarily close their doors during the summer months.

Most temporary workers in the region work in manufacturing, but the UWV could not confirm whether that is also the sector where the increase in the number of benefits is coming from.

Other municipalities

In Eindhoven’s peripheral municipalities, the number of WW benefits decreased slightly. Only Son en Breugel and Geldrop-Mierlo saw an increase of a few percent in July.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.