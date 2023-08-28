Audition on the street: in the race for national talent show

Singing talents from Eindhoven and the surrounding area could audition for Humberto Tan’s program on Monday afternoon at the Markt. RTL4 TV channel is looking for singing talents for ‘Humberto Unplugged’.

For the program, a team travels to cities in the Netherlands and a cappella auditions are held. A selection is made of five to six people from everyone who auditioned.

Audience

This season there is a new part. The audience in the broadcast can vote for who should win and who should sing with the house band. ‘Humberto Unplugged’ is now running its third season and started when The Voice had to stop.

Source:Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani