Dutch research council awards to TU/e researchers

Seven early-stage TU/e researchers have been awarded a Veni grant from the Dutch Research Council (NWO), aimed at researchers who have recently obtained their PhDs. Pepijn Moerman, Kathrin Hövelmanns, Mirunalini Thirugnanasambandam, Rob Wolfs, Rianne Conijn, Dinesh Krishnamoorthy, and Clemens Dubslaff will each receive a grant worth 280,000 euros to conduct research over the coming three years.

One of the researchers receiving a grant is Kathrin Hövelmanns, who wants to contribute to making the internet ‘future-proof’ for quantum computers.

Quantum computers work differently from today’s computers and can crack current security systems. These systems are now used for banking transactions, for example, and for transferring sensitive information from governments.

‘Devastating impact’

“It’s about hedging against the devastating impact quantum computers could have on the way we protect sensitive infrastructures like our banking services,” says Hövelmanns. “It is an honour to receive this funding among so many talented colleagues in the field.”

3D printing

Another researcher receiving the grant is Rob Wolfs, who investigates how 3D-printed buildings can be checked for safety. 3D printing is one of the solutions proposed to counteract the shortages in the housing market. 3D printing can make construction faster and cheaper.

“This is exactly what our construction industry needs right now,” says Wolfs. “It is a great recognition that I received this grant, which allows me to take a big step forward in the field of 3D concrete printing research.”

NWO

The five other grants will go to research in health, artificial intelligence and computer science. The Veni grants are awarded by the NWO, the Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research. A total of 188 grants were awarded.