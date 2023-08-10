Eindhovensch canal water research

In the coming months, a study will be carried out on behalf of the municipality of Eindhoven on the quality of the water and the sludge of the canal between Eindhoven and Helmond. The so-called pore water study over more than thirteen kilometres will run until the end of the month. The results will be announced after this.

The study is to gain insight into the quantity and quality of the dredged material (sludge) in the Eindhovensch Kanaal. Based on the study results, choices can be made to ensure that the canal retains its functions and that the water quality complies with the Water Framework Directive.

The Eindhovensch Kanaal has a long history. It was dug between 1843 and 1846 as a shipping route and modernised between 1929 and 1934. Business parks of Eindhoven, Geldrop-Mierlo, and Helmond are located on this canal. The Kleine Dommel and the Goorloop go under it with a culvert.

Since 1974 the Eindhovensch Kanaal has been closed to motorised shipping and is only used for recreational purposes. You will find rowing clubs Thêta and Beatrix and many other activities, such as water scouting (Stella Maris) and sport fishing.