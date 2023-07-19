Talk show about past and present Eindhoven

Connoisseurs of Eindhoven history Bauke Hüsken, Thom Aussems and Fontys lecturer Eveline Wouters. They are the guests this time at Eindje van de Week, Studio040’s talk show. The subject this time: ‘in the old days everything used to be better’.

The talk show is in Dutch but you can watch the show with English subtitles because we of Eindhoven News think that the shows offer interesting information and facts for internationals.



Hüsken is a cultural historian and an expert on Eindhoven. Aussems was director of housing corporation Trudo and wrote a book about the city’s history. Wouters knows a lot about the application of technological innovations in health care.

The host this time is Mike Weerts (Studio040 Director, actor).

Watch the show with subtitles in your language

You can watch the broadcast here. It is in Dutch but below the video, in settings, you can use the subtitle button.

(Click the settings icon below the video- click Subtitles- click Dutch- click Subtitles- click Automatic translation- choose the language for your subtitles.)

