A solution for migraine

Eindhoven-based Salvia BioElectronics has come up with a possible solution for people who suffer from severe migraines. The company has developed a wafer-thin foil that is placed just under the scalp and delivers electrical stimulation to reduce symptoms. This would make the use of medicines completely unnecessary.

Migraine

Categorised as a brain disorder, 5 percent of people who have it suffer from a chronic form. That group has severe headaches on average 22 days a month, something that has a disruptive effect. There are various medicines on the market, but according to Salvia BioElectronics, they often do not work well enough.

Solution

Wim Pollet explains how the implant works: “Migraine and cluster headaches are characterised by hypersensitivity of the nervous system. Our solution aims to restore the balance of the nervous system by delivering gentle, electrical stimuli through a paper-thin foil.”

The first patient to receive the implant is a 29-year-old woman from Australia. Soon after it had been placed, she felt improvement. “An extraordinary milestone, ushering in a new era of possibilities in medical care,” said CEO Hubert Martens.

Veterans

Salvia BioElectronics has been around since 2017 and was founded by what they say is ‘veterans in the medical industry’. It is located on the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven. The company says it focuses specifically on improving the lives of people with migraines or cluster headaches.

