FC Eindhoven Futsal win national title

Eindhoven indoor soccer players took the national title on Sunday. In the all-decisive third match they beat Hovocubo 3-1.

Last year, the Eindhoven players had to acknowledge the superiority of the club from Hoorn, but this season the Eindhoven club outclassed the reigning national champion. They lost the first final match 3-1 to Hovocubo, but FC Eindhoven Futsal won the second final match 2-1 at home. As a result, a third match was to decide who would seize the national title.

Decisive match

That game started badly for FC Eindhoven Futsal. Hovocubo took a 0-1 lead, but Zakaria Amrani equalised moments later. After half-time, Ayoub Boukhari took the home team to a 2-1 lead, after which Said Bouzambou secured the title by making it 3-1. With that, the Eindhoven club succeeded Hovocubo as national champions.

