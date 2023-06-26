No extra lanes on highway A67

There will be no extra lanes on the A67 between Eindhoven and Geldrop for the time being. This has been decided by Minister Harbers of Infrastructure and Water Management. Rising prices, staff shortages and the nitrogen problem, among other things, are throwing a spanner in the works.

The road between Eindhoven and Geldrop is now regularly jammed, and there are traffic jams on the A67. The congestion also sometimes leads to accidents. People from the region have been calling for extra lanes for many years, but the plans for this are now being shelved.

Maintenance or replacement

“Due to nitrogen problems, rising construction prices and labour shortages, a number of construction projects cannot be implemented in the short term. The money and manpower will therefore be spent on major maintenance of the existing infrastructure, some of which is outdated and in need of major maintenance or replacement,” Harbers said in a press statement.

New projects on hold

Sixteen other infrastructure projects spread across the country will also have to wait longer before a shovel goes into the ground due to the decision.

