Eindhoven questions hefty salary increase of Cure director

The director of Cure received a hefty salary increase in 2021. The director of the waste management company went up as much as 16,8 per cent. This led to questions from PvdA (labour party).

According to the municipal executive committee, the salary increase for the director was a recommendation from an external consulting firm. According to the agency, Cure’s job structure needed to be formalised, with all positions within the company clearly defined.

In describing all those different positions within Cure, it emerged that the company’s director was not earning enough. Moreover, according to the college, Cure’s business council agreed to the job house and salary increase.

No reduction

Finally, the college let it be known that it does not agree that across the board, a salary decrease for staff has taken place. According to PvdA, salaries at Cure would have decreased by 1.9 per cent from 2020 to 2021.

The Eindhoven college does not go along with this. “Cure employees, as described in the collective bargaining agreement, should receive a 3.5 per cent wage increase in 2021”, the college said.

