TU/e and NXP joining forces for new technology development

Eindhoven University of Technology is going to collaborate with NXP. University and company want to develop a new, promising communication technology. To this end, the parties signed an agreement on Wednesday.

From NXP, specialists from the company will work together with scientists from the Eindhoven Hendrik Casimir Institute. Both parties will make data, knowledge, students and employees available for the cooperation.

Together, the chipmaker and TU/e want to get a new “groundbreaking” technology off the ground, using frequencies above 300 gigahertz. Current technologies that try to make use of these high frequencies perform unevenly, TU/e says.

“TU/e is known for its pioneering work in the field of wireless communications, an area essential to the strategic sovereignty of both the Netherlands and Europe. NXP has been an important partner in this field for many years,” reveals CEO Robert-Jan Smits.

Track record

“Cooperation with leading universities is an integral part of NXP’s innovation strategy,” said Lars Reger, vice president of NXP.

“Eindhoven University of Technology’s proven track record in collaboration with industry gives us full confidence to expand our collaboration. This will lead to new innovations in communication technologies and advanced driver assistance systems, an area in which NXP is a world leader in semiconductors.”

Collaboration

This is the second time in a short time that TU/e has entered into a partnership with a major player in the Brainport region. Earlier it was announced that ASML is investing in the university, building a clean room there, among other things.

