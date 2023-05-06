Philips employees to go on strike next week

Philips employees will stop working next week. They want a pay rise because of inflation.

The electronics group has not accepted the ultimatum that the unions had given the company. The staff in Eindhoven, among others, will stop working in the course of next week. It is not yet clear on which days exactly the strike will take place.

Collective Labour Agreement

Discussions about a new collective labour agreement at Philips have been going on for five months. The company has to cut costs owing to the infamous apnea device recall. CNV (trade union) negotiator Arjan Huizinga: “A major reorganisation already costs more than 1,900 jobs in the Netherlands. That is enough. To also have those who stay behind pay through their terms of employment is disproportionate. We do not cooperate with that.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj