Storm causes nuisance

The severe weather caused inconvenience in Eindhoven and its surroundings on Sunday.

Several tunnels in Eindhoven were flooded as a result of heavy rain. For example, the tunnel near the Vonderweg in the city centre was flooded; however, it did not deter motorists from crossing it.

Struck by lightning

The storm also caused inconvenience in Son en Breugel. At a house on Dekkerstraat, the chimney was struck by lightning. The fire brigade is on-site to secure the loose stones of the chimney with the help of an aerial platform. As a result, the road was closed for some time. The work attracted many spectators from the neighbourhood.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn