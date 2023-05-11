New residential care location for people with dementia in Veldhoven

Care organisation Dagelijks Leven (Daily Life) has started construction of a small-scale residential care location on the Sitterlaan in Veldhoven. Alderman Caroline van Brakel officially laid the first stone of Het Nijlandhuis this morning, where specialized care will soon be offered to people with dementia.

“We are very happy with this beautiful place in Veldhoven,” says Judith Bunt, start-up manager of Het Nijlandhuis. “We hope that the maximum of 22 residents who come to live in the house will really become part of the neighborhood. They will soon be assured of specialized care here 24 hours a day and have a studio that they can use from home with their own furniture and belongings. In addition, the house will have two homely furnished living rooms, an activity room and a spacious garden with an open gate.”

The Nijlandhuis is not a standard residential care location, Bunt emphasises. “At Dagelijks Leven, we start from possibilities instead of limitations. The well-being of the residents is paramount. For example, we work with professional activity supervisors who ensure a meaningful purpose for the day and the meals are freshly prepared daily by our own chef.”

‘Everything is allowed, nothing is mandatory’

According to Bunt, residents are always allowed to help. “Do they like to help peel potatoes or shell beans? Please! Do they feel like working in the garden, getting an errand or going for a walk? Fine! Don’t feel like participating in an activity? No problem. Everything is allowed, nothing is mandatory, just like at home. Moreover, living at Dagelijks Leven is also affordable for people with, for example, only state pension.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez