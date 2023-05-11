Bridge Guitar Festival to take place in Eindhoven

The Eindhoven region will be the Valhalla for guitar enthusiasts for the next five days, as the first edition of the Bridge Guitar Festival will take place. With more than fifty concerts, different types of music styles are covered in Eindhoven and the surrounding area.

The guitar festival is spread over several places. There are performances in the Muziekgebouw, café de Stam in Nuenen, theatre De Schalm in Veldhoven and the Cacaofabriek in Helmond.

The program includes names such as Jett Rebel, Goudsmit & Directie, Voltage, Dans Dans, Ghost Woman and Hawxx. There is also a side program, as the Guitar Convention will be held this Saturday. The Guitar Convention is a fair where the world’s largest guitar brands and many guitar builders present their guitars and accessories and various workshops are given.

Free

A large part of the festival is free to visit. There are also performances for which you have to pay, like Jett Rebel in the Muziekgebouw. The Bridge Guitar Festival kicks off this Wednesday and runs through Sunday, May 14. Click here for the entire programme.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez