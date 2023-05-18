Over 250 boxers in Eindhoven Cup

The seventh edition of the Eindhoven Box Cup is scheduled for the end of May. In the Pentecost weekend – from Friday 26 May to Monday 29 May – the only Olympic boxing tournament in the Netherlands will take place in the Van der Valk Hotel.

More than 250 boxers take part in the tournament and come from 28 countries. The entire boxing squads of Ukraine, Germany, England, Mozambique, Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Singapore, Portugal, Italy, Hungary, Tanzania, France, Ethiopia, Ghana, Spain and Denmark will be appearing at the tournament. The Dutch selection is also present.

Both men and women box in all weight classes at the tournament. The first matches will take place on Saturday. The semi-finals are on Sunday and the finals take place on Monday.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez