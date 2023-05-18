Concerti Fetti back in Eindhoven

Jan Smit, Django Wagner and Jan Biggel: these were some of the artists who performed on Wednesday evening in a full Indoor Sports Center during Concerti Fetti. The festival for people with disabilities is back in Eindhoven. A crowd of 4500 visitors sang and danced along.

The festive evening, organised by the Gehandicapten Concert Eindhoven foundation, has since become a household name in the city. The 20th edition was held in 2019, at the time still in the Beursgebouw.

“Visitors only need three notes and two words to sing along to the songs at the top of their lungs. They enjoy it as if their birthday and carnival fall on the same day,” explains Meranda de Laat of the organisation.

‘Nothing is more fun than this’

More than 100 volunteers contributed to the realisation of Concerti Fetti. “Seeing them smile: that’s what we do it for. It’s incredibly rewarding work.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez