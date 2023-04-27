Tune in to Studio040 and GlowFM on King’s Day

This King’s Day the whole of Eindhoven will be colored orange! And Studio040 and Glow FM will not let that go unnoticed. Koningsdag040 can be followed live all day on both radio and television. Between 11.00 and 19.00 hours reporters will go into the city and visit all kinds of events in the centre and in the neighbourhoods.

Koningsdag 2023 in Eindhoven gets underway as early as seven in the morning, when DJ Geoffrey Smulders will provide the kickoff on both Glow FM and Studio040. Then it is the turn of various other DJs, to guide viewers and listeners through the day. From 11:00 the live show will start on television. The music from the studio is then alternated with stories and atmospheric reports from camera teams in the city.

Between 11.00 and 15.30 Luuk Glaap and Willem-Jan Schampers will stroll through the free markets in the Witte Dorp, the Stadswandelpark, the Edisonstraat and the Kruisstraat and on the Celsiusplein and the Sint-Gerardusplein, among others. They are also present at the parties on Stadhuisplein, Stratumseind, Ketelplein, Strijp-S and Wilhelminaplein, where they speak with participants, artists and visitors.

Good food and good music

And they might also have time to grab a bite to eat and a chat at the Culinary Festival on the 18 Septemberplein. Or at Stationsplein and Catharinaplein, where various world cuisines can be enjoyed. After 3 p.m., Luuk and Willem-Jan will be relieved by Vanessa Spaanderman and Lennard Vader. They can go wild at the Royal Dutch Festival at Stadhuisplein, the King-S festival at Strijp-S and Royal Hawk at Dynamo, among others.

Live coverage in the city stops around 7 p.m. Live coverage of The Royal Dutch Festival and music from GlowFM’s studio will continue after this.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez