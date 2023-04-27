Former mayor Jorritsma lands job at TU/e

Former mayor of Eindhoven, John Jorritsma, will become chairman of the supervisory board (SB) of TU/e ​​Participations, the TU/e ​​department that deals with the university’s participation in start-ups.

In addition to chairman of the supervisory board, Jorritsma’s new role will also involve The Gate, the platform that can help tech start-ups in the region take their first steps.

Through The Gate, and participation with TU/e ​​Participation, TU/e ​​wants to ensure that scientific inventions are translated into successful companies. In addition to education and research, it is a core task of the university, according to the educational institution.

“I am very excited about this new role. I have always enjoyed and proudly watched the entrepreneurship at TU/e”, says John Jorritsma on his appointment. “The university is constantly creating innovations and start-ups, all of which have smart ideas for solving societal and industrial challenges. I think it’s great to be able to contribute to that.”

‘Extensive network’

Chairman of the Board Robert-Jan Smits also says that he is pleased that Jorritsma is committed to TU/e. “We know him as a very involved and driven director with a big heart for entrepreneurship. Especially the start-ups themselves will benefit from his extensive network in Brainport Region Eindhoven.”

Before becoming mayor, Jorritsma was the King’s Commissioner in Friesland and director of the investment fund of the province of North Brabant, the Brabant Development Agency. After his mayoralty, Jorritsma started working as chairman of the Supervisory Board at Avans Hogescholen.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez