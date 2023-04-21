Tonight code yellow due to heavy thunderstorms

By
Chaitali
-
Another warning for severe thunderstorms
Photo Credit: Johannes Plenio, Pexels.com

Code Yellow warning is issued throughout the country for Friday night. KNMI expects local thunderstorms and heavy wind gusts of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour may occur during these showers.

A lot of rain may also fall locally in a short period of time and there is a small chance of hail.

Traffic may be inconvenienced by the thunderstorms, according to KNMI. Around midnight the showers will slowly abate.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.

Your advertisement here.

LATEST Lifestyle

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here