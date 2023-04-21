King visits the High Tech Campus

King Willem-Alexander visited Eindhoven’s High Tech Campus on Thursday. He was shown explanations and demonstrations about the emerging technology of photonics.

The visit began at the Holst Centre. The king was given a tour of the laboratory and demonstrations of the application of photonics.

Through photonics, data can be transmitted at the speed of light. This may allow computer chips in the future to work a thousand times faster than they do today. The technology also saves a lot of energy. The main focus of the tour was on the applications of photonic chips, and whether the chips can help solve societal problems.

PhontonDelta

After the Holst Center, the king visited PhotonDelta. There he joined a roundtable discussion. This dealt with the importance of photonic chips in various areas, such as industrialization and European cooperation

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.