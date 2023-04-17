PSV under-21s reach international cup final

Young PSV have reached the final of the Premier League International Cup. In the semifinals, they beat Fulham FC 2-1.

The score was 0-0 at half-time, but early in the second half PSV forward Ismael Saibari broke the deadlock. In the closing stages, striker Jason van Duiven doubled the lead. A few minutes later, Fulham striker Terry Ablade scored the tying goal, but that was all.

With this, Young PSV reached the final of the international tournament for the second time. In 2016, they lost 2-4 to Spanish Villarreal. Now Adil Ramzi’s team will meet Crystal Palace or Valencia CF in the final.

Only one loss so far

Young PSV has shown its best side during the tournament. In the group stage, the club from Eindhoven won three times and drew once. West Ham United (5-0), Manchester United (2-0) and Arsenal (7-2) were beaten by large numbers. Only against Brighton Hove Albion did young PSV lose points. Everton were beaten 0-3 in the quarter-finals.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn